Philadelphia weather: Frigid Friday with flurries leads to seasonable weekend

The Brief A passing storm will pair with freezing temperatures to produce some light snow on Friday. Clouds and blustery winds will be leftover after the storm scrapes by our area, making frigid temps feel even colder. A pleasant winter weekend is on tap for Philadelphia with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 40s.



A cloudy and frigid start to the weekend with a chance of snow flurries is forecasted for Philadelphia on Friday.

What we know:

Parts of the Philadelphia area will be clipped by a southern storm that will clash with below-freezing temperatures to produce light snow flurries.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says Delaware and South Jersey have the best chance to see some snowflakes on Friday, but it won't be more than a dusting.

Clouds and blustery winds will be leftover in the wake of the passing storm, making temperatures in the low-30s to feel even colder.

What's next:

Sunshine will return for the weekend with seasonable temperatures in the 40s on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will tumble back into the 30s on Monday, kicking off a frigid weather pattern through midweek.