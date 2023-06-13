Police searching for Philadelphia teen who disappeared over a week ago

article

A search is unfolding in Philadelphia for a missing teenage girl who police say vanished without a trace more than a week ago.

Shalaya Porter, 18, was last seen June 5 on the 4600 block of Fairmount Avenue, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Porter is described as five-foot-six, 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with a nose piercing. Police are unsure what clothing she was wearing when she was last seen.

Porter, according to police, is known to use public transportation in the city.

Anyone with information on Shalaya Porter's whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department immediately.

A rally was held Tuesday afternoon for Shalaya at Motivation High School in Southwest Philadelphia.