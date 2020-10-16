Police seek information on deadly 2019 shooting on I-95; $10k reward offered

article

Pennsylvania State Police have offered a $10k reward for information leading to an arrest in the death of a man who was shot in the head after his vehicle broke down on I-95 last October.

Investigators say 33-year-old Naython C. Brown was driving southbound on I-95 on Oct. 18 around 9:30 p.m. when his vehicle sprung a flat tire. While waiting for assistance, police say someone shot Brown several times in the back of the head.

Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police's Media Barracks responded to the area of Exit 4 in Chester Township and found Brown's body on the grassy median. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the killing of Naython C. Brown should contact the Pennsylvania State Police's Criminal Investigation Unit at 484-840-1000. Tips can also be submitted to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

