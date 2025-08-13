Police seeking motorcyclist who struck pedestrian, fled scene in Wilmington

The Brief Wilmington Police are requesting public assistance in connection with a hit-and-run collision on August 5. The incident involved a motorcycle hitting a pedestrian on North Market Street. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in stable condition, while the motorcyclist fled the scene.



Police are asking for the public's help to find a motorcyclist who fled the scene of a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian hospitalized.

What we know:

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on August 5, on the 3300 block of North Market Street in Wilmington, Delaware. Investigators learned that a motorcycle had struck a pedestrian and then left the scene. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for anyone who may have information about the collision to come forward.

Those who witnessed the incident or have any information are asked to contact Senior Corporal Keith Johnson of the WPD Special Operations Division Traffic Unit at keith.johnson@cj.state.de.us or (302) 571-4415.