Police: Suspect sought after robbery, barricade at North Philly boarding house

Police are searching for a man who they say barricaded himself inside a North Philadelphia boarding house overnight after robbing someone inside of $10.

The incident occurred around midnight Sunday on the 1200 block of West Dauphin Street.

Police say the man demanded money from a 23-year-old woman at gunpoint, then fled with the cash.

Officers then approached the property and declared a barricade. SWAT officers responded, but the house was empty. No injuries were reported.

Police describe the offender as a 30-year-old black man with a medium complexion who was wearing blue jeans with a blue striped short-sleeve shirt.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made a this time.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.