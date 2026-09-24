Kennett High School assistant football coach under investigation for alleged misconduct

The Brief Kennett Consolidated School District says a staff member at Oxford Area High School, who is also a Kennett High School assistant football coach, is under investigation for alleged inappropriate conduct. The allegations do not involve any Kennett Consolidated School District students, according to the superintendent. Authorities are investigating, and the district is cooperating with law enforcement.



Kennett Consolidated School District says it took immediate action after learning of allegations of inappropriate conduct involving a staff member at Oxford Area High School who also serves as an assistant football coach at Kennett High School. The allegations are under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police, according to Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Rizzo Saunders.

What we know:

The staff member in question is not employed in any other capacity at Kennett Consolidated School District, according to the superintendent. District officials say the individual provided all necessary clearances required to coach student athletes.

District leadership says the present allegations do not involve any Kennett Consolidated School District students. Officials say they took immediate action in line with district policies and procedures upon learning of the allegations. Authorities say the school district is cooperating fully with law enforcement and other agencies involved in the investigation.

What they're saying:

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority," said Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Rizzo Saunders. "KCSD takes allegations of this nature seriously and follows established procedures for investigating, reporting, and responding to concerns."

The district says it will provide additional information "if and when it is appropriate and legally permissible to do so," according to Rizzo Saunders.

What's next:

The matter is actively under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police, according to Kennett Consolidated School District. Officials say no additional statements will be made while the investigation continues, but they may provide updates if possible under legal guidelines.

What we don't know:



It remains unclear what the specific allegations involve, the staff member's name, whether there is any timeline for the investigation, or if law enforcement has announced charges or further actions.