Police: Suspect sought in home invasion, house fire in Collingswood

Authorities in Camden County are searching for a man who they say broke into a Collingswood home and assaulted two residents before setting the house on fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home on the 200 block of Crestmont Terrace just before 2:30 p.m.

After crews extinguished the fire, they discovered a victim inside the home suffering from injuries not related to the fire.

Investigators later learned that a man broke into the home and assaulted the two victims while demanding money. Officials say the suspect set the house on fire before he left.

The two victims were reportedly taken to Cooper University Hospital. Officials say a man is in critical condition and the other victim is being treated for smoke inhalation.

According to police, the suspect is a thin, dark-skinned man with a short beard and dark hair. He was reportedly wearing a yellow winter hat and a yellow and black zip-up sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Mike Batista at 856-676-8175 or Collingswood Police Sgt. William Lyons at 609-868-0266.

