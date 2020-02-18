Police: Fireworks thrown from moving cars onto lawn of NJ home

Police are investigating after someone threw fireworks onto the lawn of a Camden County home.

Surveillance video shows two explosions outside of 94-year-old Yvonne Spadora's Brooklawn home as she slept around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.

According to police, the fireworks were thrown from two moving cars.

Brooklawn police said the explosions started a fire in a bush outside of Spadora's home. Police woke up Spadora as a neighbor used a hose to put out the fire.

“After I knocked on the door, it was hard for her to even get to the door, so if the house caught on fire God forbid anything could have happened to her. We were just seconds away from a catastrophe," Brooklawn Police investigator Raymond McKenney said.

Police said they think one of the cars is a dark color Dodge Charger. Police don't believe Spadora was targeted.

The incident left Spadora, who has lived there since 1957, a little shaken. She said nothing like this has ever happened to her before.

If you have any information, please contact investigator Mckenney at 856-456-0750, ext. 171 or email rmckenney@brooklawnpolice.com Tips may also be submitted anonymously at 856-456-0750, ext. 180 or via email at tips@brooklawnpolice.com.

