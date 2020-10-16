Police: Suspect told officers he killed woman inside home in West Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police say a man is in custody after he told officers that he killed a woman inside a home in West Philadelphia Thursday night.

According to police, the 40-year-old suspect approached officers in a parking lot on 55th Street and Pine Street around 10:30 p.m. and told police he had just killed someone.

The suspect directed officers to a home on the 4500 block of Walton Avenue. Inside the home, police found a 54-year-old woman lying on the floor underneath a pile of debris.

The victim suffered bruising and stab wounds to the head and torso, according to police. She was pronounced dead by medics on the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody as homicide unit detectives continue to investigate. Police say more information is forthcoming.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!