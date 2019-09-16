Police: Suspects sought after assaulting woman during South Philly robbery

article

Police are searching for two suspects who they say assaulted a woman during a robbery in South Philadelphia.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Surveillance video captured the suspects as they approached a 66-year-old woman waiting for a bus.

Police said the suspects were captured on surveillance video on the 1600 block of Moore Street while the victim, a 66-year-old woman, was waiting at the bus stop on the corner. The suspects were then seen approaching the victim and knocking her to the ground.

The suspects fled with the victim’s bag and were last seen on the 1800 block of South 17th Street.

After assaulting the victim, police said the suspects fled with her bag toward South 17th Street.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Advertisement

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

------

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.