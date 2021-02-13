Police: Teenager shot on highway in West Philadelphia

article

A teenage boy has been hospitalized after a shooting Saturday evening.

The incident happened on the 5500 block of Master Street in West Philadelphia at approximately 5:29 p.m.

The 16-year-old male was shot once in the right calf and was taken by police to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. He was placed in stable condition.

A scene was held but no arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.

