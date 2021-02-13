Police: Teenager shot on highway in West Philadelphia
article
PHILADELPHIA - A teenage boy has been hospitalized after a shooting Saturday evening.
The incident happened on the 5500 block of Master Street in West Philadelphia at approximately 5:29 p.m.
The 16-year-old male was shot once in the right calf and was taken by police to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. He was placed in stable condition.
A scene was held but no arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter