Police: Tow company lot stabbing, shooting leaves 2 critical

Authorities say a shooting and a stabbing at a New Jersey towing company over the weekend left a man and a woman in critical condition.

Police in Mercer County's Ewing Township said they were called to a secured lot at Matt's Towing shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities found a 36-year-old man with stab wounds and a 28-year-old woman shot in the abdomen.

Police said the victims, who knew each other, were taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Detectives are investigating and called on anyone with information to contact them.