Police warn of laced marijuana after teen allegedly throws baby to ground, fights 2 police officers

Officials are warning the public after the arrest of a teen who reportedly grabbed a car seat carrying a one-year-old child from a shopping cart and threw it onto the ground while the child’s mother loaded groceries.

Surveillance video captured the incident, which happened at approximately 7:40 p.m. on May 24 in Edmond, Oklahoma.

In the video, a 17-year-old boy can be seen walking up to her vehicle before slamming the baby carrier that held young Jenzen Counts.

Jenzen’s father, James Counts, has addressed the release of the alarming surveillance video in a post on Facebook. He reveals that Jenzen was mostly fine following the incident.

“There were minor scratches and a couple rough nights of sleep, but otherwise he is doing OK. His pediatrician checked him out and believes everything seems normal,” Mr. Counts explained.

Thankfully, it wasn’t worse,” Mr. Counts wrote in the detailed post. “Clearly he was under the influence of something terrible. Please pray with us that this isn’t his first of many steps down the wrong path, but a catalyst for him to be pointed in the right direction, ultimately towards Christ,” Counts wrote, adding, “He is forgiven.”

Following that incident, the teen left the scene of that incident and subsequently jumped on a car and exposed himself, according to police.

Officials say the teen told officers that he had smoked marijuana that was laced with another drug believed to be either acid or PCP.

Police released the video in hopes of finding whoever dealt the laced drugs.

“We’ve investigated this case for the past few weeks hoping to pin down whoever is distributing marijuana laced with another drug within our community, but we are not having the results we desire,” police said. “It’s shocking and disturbing, but it also shows the altered state someone can have when smoking marijuana laced with, as the suspect says, either PCP or acid.”