Police: Woman, 33, shot multiple times on SEPTA platform in West Philly

Police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times while on a SEPTA platform in West Philadelphia.

It happened on the 4600 block of Market Street on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m.

According to police, the 33-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and once in the leg. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she is in serious condition.

SEPTA police confirm three suspects are in custody. Police continue to search for a fourth suspect.

Trains on the Market Frankford line are currently bypassing 46th station.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

