Police: Woman, 37, in critical condition following Strawberry Mansion shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a woman is in critical condition following a shooting in Strawberry Mansion.
It happened on the 2600 block of Dauphin Street around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, the 37-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the shoulders. She was taken to Temple University Hospital.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
