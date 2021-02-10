Police: Woman, 37, in critical condition following Strawberry Mansion shooting

article

Philadelphia police say a woman is in critical condition following a shooting in Strawberry Mansion.

It happened on the 2600 block of Dauphin Street around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the 37-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the shoulders. She was taken to Temple University Hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

