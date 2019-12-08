Police: Woman, 50, killed after stepping off curb in Crescentville, into path of SUV

article

A 50-year-old woman has died after being struck by a driver in Crescentville overnight.

The incident occurred around 12:15 a.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Adams Avenue.

Police said someone driving a 2013 Toyota RAV4 was traveling westbound when they struck the victim, who had stepped off the curbline and walked into the path of the SUV. The driver remained on the scene, per police.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

The incident remains under investigation.

___

