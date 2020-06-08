Police: Woman charged after striking bike officer with vehicle during Center City riots

Philadelphia police say a woman has been charged after striking a bike officer with a vehicle and taking off in Center City during the riots last month.

The incident happened on 7th Street and Chestnut Street on May 30 just before 10 p.m.

Angela Hall, 41, was arrested and charged following the incident last month. (Philadelphia Police Department)

Police say officers were attempting to arrest suspected looters when a nearby SUV plowed into bike officer Tony Nieves and fled the scene.

Officer Nieves suffered multiple injuries, including 12 broken ribs, a broken shoulder, a broken arm, a broken scapula, a cracked sternum, and fractured vertebrae, sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley.

According to police, Angela Hall, 41, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other related charges.

