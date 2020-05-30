Police: Officer struck by vehicle in Center City, driver sought

Authorities say a Philadelphia police officer was struck by a car Saturday night in Center City.

According to police, the incident happened on 7th Street and Chestnut Street just after 10 p.m.

Police say the officer was riding a bike towards a group of suspected looters when the vehicle struck the officer and sped off.

MORE: Officers, civilians hurt after a day of protests, riots, looting in Philadelphia

The officer was taken to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition. Police say the officer sustained a broken arm and other injuries.

No word on the description of the vehicle at this time.

