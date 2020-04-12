Police: Woman dies after being stabbed multiple times inside West Philly home

article

Authorities are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed Sunday night in West Philadelphia.

Police responded to a home on the 3800 block of Wyalusin Avenue just around 5:30 p.m.

Authorities said a 47-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the head by an unknown suspect.

The victim was reportedly rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in extremely critical condition. She later died at the hospital. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

