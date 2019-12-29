Police: Woman killed after being rear-ended by speeding driver on Roosevelt Boulevard

article

A woman has died after police say she was rear-ended by another driver on Roosevelt Boulevard overnight.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. Sunday in Bustleton.

Police said a male driver struck the woman's car, which subsequently struck a tree and caught fire. Authorities said speed was a factor in the crash.

The woman, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The striking driver was hospitalized in extremely critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

