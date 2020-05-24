Pool party draws crowd to Ozarks bar in Missouri

Crowds of people were reported at a bar in Osage Beach on May 23 as Missouri residents celebrated Memorial Day weekend.

This footage shows people at Backwater Jacks Tiki Bar, which held a pool party on Saturday.

A post on the bar’s Facebook page said “extra precautions and safety measures” were in place for the weekend.

The owner of the bar, Gary Prewitt, told local media that he was anticipating 1,000 customers over the holiday weekend, and would try to enforce social distancing.

Missouri remained in phase one of its “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan through May 31.

Under the plan, businesses are allowed to reopen if they follow specific social distancing guidelines, and there are no limits on gathering size, but people must adhere to the social distancing requirements.