Popular SW Philadelphia trail abruptly closed while officials test for potential toxic chemicals

A portion of a popular walking trail in Southwest Philadelphia was suddenly closed as officials test for chemical contamination.

Red tape and warning signs cover the entrance to the Mile Trail of Bartram’s Garden. The sudden closure of the nature trail came after a private citizen came forward with photographic evidence of contamination on Monday.

"It is our job as government officials to make sure people are protected," said City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier. She represents the 3rd District neighborhood around Bartram’s Garden, considered a jewel of the community and the oldest botanical garden in North America.

"It’s like a forest almost, with pathways and it’s a place where you can sit down and fish," said nearby resident Tony Devine.

Gauthier is demanding answers from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. She says a regular trail user named Andy Switzer began documenting the bright green discharge coming from a former refinery site next door. The industrial site is now being redeveloped into a warehouse by Alliance 51st Street LLC. Documents show that Switzer alerted the DEP of the pollution coming from the site back in April. But it wasn’t until Monday that Gauthier learned of the potential contamination and helped order a 500-foot portion of the Mile Trail, including the dock and boat house, immediately shut down.

"No one else was notified. Not my office, not Bartram’s Garden, not users of the trail or the surrounding community and there was no testing done on this possible contamination on a trail people use quite frequently," said Gauthier.

City officials say they are working closely with state environmental partners to assess the situation and ensure public safety. Wednesday, the Philadelphia Fire Department Hazardous Materials Unit inspected the area along the trail and found, "No threats to air quality or toxic run-off," according to Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Jeffery Thompson.

It has also been determined there is no risk to Philadelphia’s drinking water, according to Commissioner of the Philadelphia Water Department, Randy Hayman.

Siblings Abu and Sarah Fofan who tried going for an evening stroll along the trail Wednesday but were turned away by warning signs.

"It worries me a lot because I walk this trail a lot and I didn’t know that," said Abu Fofan.

"It is kind of crazy, I’m not going to lie. When you told me, it was unexpected. I didn’t expect that’s the reason why the trail was closed," said Sarah Fofan, of Southwest Philadelphia.