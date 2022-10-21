Post Malone says he was injured on-stage, again

article

Artist Post Malone is known for his dance moves on stage, but he's becoming known for injuring himself during his concerts.

In a video of him onstage Oct. 19 during his "Twelve Carat Toothache" tour performance at State Farm Arena, he explains to the audience he twisted his ankle in a hole meant for pyrotechnics.

"If my dace moves aren't 100%, you gotta forgive me tonight, ladies and gentlemen," Post Malone said, wearing a No. 8 Kyle Pitts Atlanta Falcons jersey.

This isn't the first time Post Malone, whose name is Austin Richard Post, has hurt himself on stage. In September, he fell during a show in St. Louis, requiring a trip to the hospital.

That incident led to a show at TD Garden in Boston being postponed.

He hasn't announced any show cancelations following his Atlanta incident. His next stop is in Dallas.

His State Farm Arena show featured guest appearance from artists with ties to Atlanta, including Lil Baby.