Power outage at Delaware County oil refinery causes strong odor throughout the area

The Brief A power outage at a local oil refinery prompted calls about a foul smell in the area. Officials say there is no issue to public health as a result of the outage and resulting smell.



A power outage at a refinery in Marcus Hook, Delaware County, has led to a strong sulfur odor spreading throughout the area.

The outage occurred around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, prompting the refinery to shut down operations temporarily.

What we know:

Monroe Energy reported receiving dozens of calls from concerned residents after the power outage.

The shutdown process involved visible flaring, which is responsible for the strong sulfur smell permeating the area.

Despite the odor, Monroe Energy has assured the public that there is no risk to human health.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Monroe Energy addressed the situation, stating, "The refinery is in stable condition, and there has been no flaring for several hours. We sincerely apologize for any concern and inconvenience this unpleasant odor may have caused residents."

The company is working to resolve the issue and minimize any further impact on the community.