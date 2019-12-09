Pre-cut fruit recalled after salmonella outbreak sickens 31 at Pa. health care facilities

article

Thirty-one people have been sickened by salmonella at four health care facilities in southeastern Pennsylvania. A majority of those cases occurred after individuals ate pre-cut fruit from New Jersey-based Tailor Cut Produce.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the salmonella outbreak in conjuction with the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) on Friday.

The North Brunswick distributor has recalled its fruit mix with cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple and grapes as a result.

Tailor Cut Produce reports that its products may be found in restaurants, banquet facilities, hotels, schools and institutional food service establishments in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

“We recommend that any facility who use Tailor Cut Produce pre-cut fruit to immediately stop and throw it away,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

Salmonellosis is an infection caused by salmonella bacteria that generally affects the intestinal tract. People usually become infected by either eating or drinking contaminated food or water, by contact with infected people or animals, or through contact with contaminated environmental sources.

Symptoms, which include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever, typically begin within 12 to 72 hours after exposure.

Sick individuals, health care providers or laboratories can contact the Pennsylvania DOH at 1-877-724-3258 for additional information.

