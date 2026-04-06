Van headed into Philly linked to Lower Southampton burglaries: Police seek tips

The Brief Police are searching for a person linked to at least two commercial burglaries near Sterner Mill Road on Sunday, April 5. The suspect left the area in a van heading south on Trevose Road into Philadelphia. Lower Southampton Police are asking Trevose Road residents to check their cameras for the van and call 2153571234 with tips.



Lower Southampton Police are asking for help from Trevose Road residents after a person was involved in at least two commercial burglaries Sunday night and left the area in a van heading into Philadelphia, according to the Lower Southampton Police Department.

What we know:

Police say the person committed at least two commercial burglaries near Sterner Mill Road on Sunday night, then left in a van traveling south on Trevose Road into Philadelphia.

Police noted that the available pictures of the van are fuzzy, but community help could be key in identifying the suspect.

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Police say community tips and home security footage could help solve these burglaries and keep the neighborhood safer.

What you can do:

Lower Southampton Police are asking anyone who lives on Trevose Road to check their cameras for footage of the van and call 2153571234 if they have any information.