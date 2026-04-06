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Van headed into Philly linked to Lower Southampton burglaries: Police seek tips

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Published  April 6, 2026 6:41pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Police are searching for a person linked to at least two commercial burglaries near Sterner Mill Road on Sunday, April 5.
    • The suspect left the area in a van heading south on Trevose Road into Philadelphia.
    • Lower Southampton Police are asking Trevose Road residents to check their cameras for the van and call 2153571234 with tips.

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - Lower Southampton Police are asking for help from Trevose Road residents after a person was involved in at least two commercial burglaries Sunday night and left the area in a van heading into Philadelphia, according to the Lower Southampton Police Department.

What we know:

Police say the person committed at least two commercial burglaries near Sterner Mill Road on Sunday night, then left in a van traveling south on Trevose Road into Philadelphia.

Police noted that the available pictures of the van are fuzzy, but community help could be key in identifying the suspect.

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Police say community tips and home security footage could help solve these burglaries and keep the neighborhood safer.

What you can do:

Lower Southampton Police are asking anyone who lives on Trevose Road to check their cameras for footage of the van and call 2153571234 if they have any information.

The Source:  Information from the Lower Southampton Police Department.

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