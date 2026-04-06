NYC man charged in Berks County crash that killed 2 firefighters: court docs

The Brief Alexander Sepulveda-Rivera, 27, is accused of a deadly crash involving two Berks County firefighters. Court documents show Sepulveda-Rivera admitted to using marijuana hours before the crash and took responsibility for a crack pipe found inside the crashed car. He allegedly told police that he fell asleep behind the wheel and was woken up by the crash.



A New York City man is facing charges for a deadly head-on crash in Berks County over the weekend that killed two firefighters.

Court documents say 27-year-old Alexander Sepulveda-Rivera admitted to using marijuana hours before the deadly collision that occurred when he allegedly drove on the shoulder of Kutztown Road and struck the firefighters who were riding in a side-by-side.

What we know:

Fire Chief Jeffory Buck and Assistant Fire Chief Robert Shick, Jr. were killed Saturday night in a head-on collision on Route 222.

Buck and Shick were helping in the search for a missing woman, riding in a side-by-side utility vehicle on the shoulder of the road.

Court documents say their vehicle was struck by a late-model Toyota Camry that was previously spotted swerving in its lane.

An officer who responded to the crash was told by a witness that the driver and a passenger ditched the Camry after the fatal crash.

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Buck and Shick were taken to a local hospital where they were both pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash.

According to an affidavit, officers caught up with Alexander Sepulveda-Rivera and the passenger walking on nearby Krause Road.

Police placed Sepulveda-Rivera in custody, court documents say, and he admitted to falling asleep behind the wheel before the crash.

An affidavit says Sepulveda-Rivera also admitted to using marijuana hours before the crash, and claimed responsibility for crack pipe police allegedly discovered during a search of the crashed Camry.

Investigators later learned that Sepulveda-Rivera did not have a driver's license and had an active warrant. He was taken to a local hospital for a blood test before being taken to Berks County Central Processing.

Court documents show Sepulveda-Rivera faces charges of homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death, DUI, and driving without a license.

What they're saying:

Walnuttown Fire and Rescue shared the news of their deaths on social media Saturday night.

"Rest easy chiefs, we got it from here," the post read, in part.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro ordered flags on state-owned property to fly at half staff to honor the fallen firefighters.

Flags will remain lowered until the date of interment.

What's next:

Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams will provide more information on the deadly incident during a news conference on Tuesday.

Funeral details for the fallen firefighters has not yet been announced.