Former Camden hospital employee accused of stealing $2.5 million in medical supplies

The Brief A former Camden hospital employee is accused of stealing $2.5 million in medical supplies. Prosecutors say Marci M. Staub sold stolen devices to a South Carolina company for more than $427,000. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.



A former surgical technician at a Camden hospital has been charged with stealing about $2.5 million in medical supplies and selling them for profit, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

How investigators uncovered the alleged theft

What we know:

Prosecutors say Marci M. Staub, 44, of Galloway, was charged April 1 with multiple offenses after a six-month investigation into missing medical supplies at a Camden hospital.

The hospital reported on Oct. 2, 2025, that a large number of Medtronic Infuse bone graft devices and other supplies were missing.

Officials noticed device orders had spiked between December 2024 and July 2025, even though usage had not increased.

Detectives say surveillance footage from November to December 2025 showed Staub arriving at work with an empty bag and leaving with it filled.

Financial records indicated Staub received more than $427,000 in payments from a medical supply company.

Detectives say Staub was detained by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and hospital security in December 2025 as she tried to leave work with medical supplies. She was fired from her job and later remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

How the scheme worked

Prosecutors say Staub impersonated a medical supply vendor to sell stolen devices and supplies to a wholesale company in South Carolina.

The hospital’s inventory did not match the amount of products documented as used, and the missing items were valued at about $2.5 million, according to MacAulay.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kristen Blantz of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (856) 225-8642 or send tips to CAMDEN.TIPS.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how long the alleged thefts may have been happening before they were discovered or if others were involved.