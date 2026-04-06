'The community lost two amazing chiefs': Walnuttown firefighters killed in Route 222 crash

The Brief Two Walnuttown firefighters were killed Saturday when a car hit their vehicle during a missing person search, according to police. The driver, Alexander Rivera, is facing charges and police say he admitted to driving under the influence. Families and the community are mourning the loss, with new details expected at a news conference Tuesday morning.



Two Walnuttown firefighters died Saturday after a car hit their utility vehicle while they were helping search for a missing woman, according to police.

The driver, Alexander Rivera, is now facing charges and police say he admitted to driving under the influence.

Families and community remember the fallen firefighters

What we know:

Police say Chief Jeffory Buck and Assistant Chief Robert Shick were killed when a Camry crashed into their utility terrain vehicle on Route 222 in Richmond Township, Berks County.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Assistant Fire Chief Robert Shick | From: Walnuttown Fire Company

The two were helping with a missing person search at the time.

What they're saying:

"20 plus years of service from both of them. It's two great role models to the whole community and fire service ... and two great chiefs," said Brittany Shick, daughter of Assistant Chief Shick.

Brittany Shick said, "It's still a total shock stage." She described her father as the best she could have asked for and a mentor, saying, "From the day I was born I've been around this firehouse, even before that my dad's been involved because of his dad. And then I got involved the day I turned 14, I walked into this place and joined."

Jennifer Buck, wife of Chief Buck, said, "It never should have happened. He's gone out on thousands of fire calls, structure fires calls."

She added, "Our wedding anniversary is actually April 18th... um....gonna be hard. but I have all my family it's just senseless." Their son Chad, also a firefighter, responded to the scene but did not know his father was one of the victims.

Jennifer Buck said, "This was nothing that we expected I was told he had a broken arm and that was basically it until we got to the hospital and when they told us he didn't make it I was just living a nightmare."

Chad Buck said, "He was quite literally a superhero so to me he'll always be that all the time."

Plans are underway to enclose both firefighters’ gear in plexiglass as a tribute.

Details about the driver and charges

Police say the crash happened Saturday during the missing person search. Rivera, 26, is accused of driving under the influence and leaving the scene, according to police documents.

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Rivera did not have a license and there was a warrant for his arrest, according to police.

Investigators say Rivera admitted to smoking marijuana that day and said the crack pipe found was his. Police say they also found marijuana during the search.

A police criminal complaint states that Rivera said he had fallen asleep, and the crash woke him up.

A news conference with the Berks County District Attorney is scheduled for Tuesday morning at the fire station.

The community is mourning the loss of two leaders who served for more than 20 years and were considered mentors by their families and fellow firefighters.

What we don't know:

Details about the missing woman search and her current status have not been released.

The specific charges Rivera will face are expected to be announced at the news conference.