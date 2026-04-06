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Man shot and killed after altercation inside University City store; suspect fled on scooter: police

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Published  April 6, 2026 6:13pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Man shot and killed after altercation inside University City store

Man shot and killed after altercation inside University City store

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot after an altercation inside a convenience store at 40th and Market Streets in University City; the suspect fled on an electric scooter and is being sought by Philadelphia police.

The Brief

    • A 26-year-old man was shot and killed inside a convenience store at 40th and Market streets in University City on Monday, April 6.
    • Police say the shooter, dressed in all black, left the scene on an electric scooter and is still being sought.
    • The motive for the shooting is unknown, but police say it was not a robbery.

PHILADELPHIA - A 26-year-old man was shot and killed inside a convenience store at 40th and Market streets in University City just before 5:00 p.m. Monday, according to police. 

What we know:

According to Philadelphia police, a shooting occurred inside a convenience store at 40th and Market streets in University City just before 5 p.m.

Police say the victim and the shooter got into an argument inside the store before the shooting. 

They say the suspect walked in with a gun drawn at his side.

The victim was shot in the leg and stomach and was pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital at 5:13 p.m.

Officers say the shooter left the scene on an electric scooter and has not been found.

Police say the suspect is described as a Black male dressed in all black clothing. Officers are currently searching for him.

Police say the motive for the shooting is unknown, but they do not believe it was a robbery.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the victim or any further description of the suspect. The exact motive for the shooting is still unknown.

The Source: Information from the Philadelphia Police Department.

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