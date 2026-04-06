Man shot and killed after altercation inside University City store; suspect fled on scooter: police
PHILADELPHIA - A 26-year-old man was shot and killed inside a convenience store at 40th and Market streets in University City just before 5:00 p.m. Monday, according to police.
What we know:
According to Philadelphia police, a shooting occurred inside a convenience store at 40th and Market streets in University City just before 5 p.m.
Police say the victim and the shooter got into an argument inside the store before the shooting.
They say the suspect walked in with a gun drawn at his side.
The victim was shot in the leg and stomach and was pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital at 5:13 p.m.
Officers say the shooter left the scene on an electric scooter and has not been found.
Police say the suspect is described as a Black male dressed in all black clothing. Officers are currently searching for him.
Police say the motive for the shooting is unknown, but they do not believe it was a robbery.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the name of the victim or any further description of the suspect. The exact motive for the shooting is still unknown.
The Source: Information from the Philadelphia Police Department.