Man shot and killed after altercation inside University City store; suspect fled on scooter: police

The Brief A 26-year-old man was shot and killed inside a convenience store at 40th and Market streets in University City on Monday, April 6. Police say the shooter, dressed in all black, left the scene on an electric scooter and is still being sought. The motive for the shooting is unknown, but police say it was not a robbery.



A 26-year-old man was shot and killed inside a convenience store at 40th and Market streets in University City just before 5:00 p.m. Monday, according to police.

What we know:

According to Philadelphia police, a shooting occurred inside a convenience store at 40th and Market streets in University City just before 5 p.m.

Police say the victim and the shooter got into an argument inside the store before the shooting.

They say the suspect walked in with a gun drawn at his side.

The victim was shot in the leg and stomach and was pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital at 5:13 p.m.

Officers say the shooter left the scene on an electric scooter and has not been found.

Police say the suspect is described as a Black male dressed in all black clothing. Officers are currently searching for him.

Police say the motive for the shooting is unknown, but they do not believe it was a robbery.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the victim or any further description of the suspect. The exact motive for the shooting is still unknown.