President Trump pays respects to late Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg

President Donald Trump paid respects to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, just two days before he announces his nominee to replace her on the high court.

The president and first lady Melania Trump -- both wearing masks -- stood silently at the top of the steps of the court and looked down at Ginsburg's flag-draped coffin, surrounded by white flowers.

The death of the liberal-leaning justice has sparked a controversy over the balance of the court just weeks before the November presidential election.

Some spectators were not happy the president was there. Moments after he arrived, booing could be heard from spectators who then briefly chanted "Vote him out."