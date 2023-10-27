930,000 pressure cookers sold at Best Buy recalled due to possible burn hazard

article

A massive amount of pressure cookers have been put under recall, with seller Best Buy being prompted to do so Thursday due to an issue that could lead to consumers suffering burns.

The potential danger stems from the inner pots of the recalled Insignia multi-function pressure cookers having "incorrect volume markings" inside of them, a Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) alert said. Due to the erroneous markings, consumers could "overfill the pot," something the recall notice said could lead "liquids to be ejected when the pressure cooker is vented using the quick release method or opened while its contents are pressurized."

The number of units affected by the recall totaled about 930,000 in the U.S. For the six- and eight-quart pressure cookers, the CSPC listed the model numbers NS-MC60SS8, NS-MC60SS9 and NS-MC80SS9.

It applies to separately-sold inner cooker pots with the same capacities as well, according to the CPSC. In those, NS-MCRP6NS9 and NS-MCRP6SS9 are their model numbers.

MORE THAN A QUARTER MILLION ONEWHEEL ELECTRIC SKATEBOARDS RECALLED DUE TO DEATHS, INJURIES: CPSC

There is also a recall happening in Canada, where about 10,100 could have the issue.

Sales of the pressure cookers occurred in physical Best Buy locations around the U.S. and on its website, per the CPSC. The timeframe for those transactions ran October 2017 to June 2023.

FILE - A Best Buy store in Louisville, Kentucky, on July 12, 2023. Photographer: Jon Cherry/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The retailer reported running over 900 Best Buy stores in the U.S. and 160 in Canada as of the end of the second quarter. On top of those it has over 60 outlet centers, Pacific Sales and Yardbird locations, according to its quarterly earnings report.

COSTCO RECALLS ‘ABOUT 48,000 MATTRESSES’ FROM NOVAFORM AFTER MOLD DETECTED

"Nothing is more important to us than our customers’ safety," Best Buy told FOX Business. "We’re contacting customers who have purchased one of the impacted products to make sure they’re aware and have clear direction on getting the right replacement parts. If customers have any questions, they can contact Best Buy at 800-566-7498."

Consumers also purchased the pressure cookers online through Amazon during that time.

The pressure cookers ejecting their contents has happened 31 known times to date. In those incidents, 17 people were burned, with some characterized as "second-degree" or "severe," according to the CPSC notice.

Another one of the Insignia pressure cookers recently recalled. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

People who own the recalled appliances "should immediately stop using" them, it also said.

PORTABLE GENERATORS RECALLED FOLLOWING REPORTED INCIDENTS LEADING TO SEVERE BURNS

Best Buy will provide customers that contact them with new inner pots and floating locking valves at no charge, per the CPSC.

On a webpage associated with the recall, it said Best Buy stores "will not provide credits, refunds, or replacement kits for recalled pressure cookers returned to stores." They must instead register online.

Get updates to this story on FOXBusiness.com.