Expand / Collapse search
Dense Fog Advisory
from TUE 4:02 PM EST until TUE 8:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
3
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Monroe County, Carbon County, Warren County
Dense Fog Advisory
from TUE 4:04 PM EST until TUE 10:00 PM EST, Eastern Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Eastern Chester County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Berks County, Upper Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Delaware County, Atlantic County, Ocean County, Camden County, Salem County, Warren County, Coastal Atlantic County, Mercer County, Cape May County, Gloucester County, Hunterdon County, Southeastern Burlington County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cumberland County, Northwestern Burlington County, Somerset County, Coastal Ocean County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County, New Castle County, Delaware Beaches County

Target will stop selling cereals with synthetic colors: Did your favorite make the list?

By
Published  March 3, 2026 1:58pm EST
Food and Drink
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

AUSTIN, TEXAS - JUNE 04: Boxes of cereal sit on shelves at a Target store on June 04, 2025 in Austin, Texas. Texas Gov. Texas Senate Bill 25, a bipartisan bill in the Texas legislature, has proposed to implement warning labels on foods containing ing

Expand

The Brief

    • Target will stop carrying cereals that contain synthetic cereals in their stores.
    • The change is expected to be finalized by the end of May.
    • Several major manufacturers are planning to reformulate their cereals.

The cereal aisle at Target is about to look very different!

What we know:

Target will take all cereals that contain certified synthetic colors off the shelves by the end of May, becoming one of the first national retailers to do so.

The change will also apply to all cereals sold online.

Executives say they have worked with national brands and owned brand partners to reformulate products, but did not release any specific cereals.

Which cereals contain synthetic colors?

Dig deeper:

Many popular children's cereals contain synthetic dyes, like Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, and Blue 1. However, several major manufacturers are planning to phase them out by 2026–27.

Kellogg's Froot Loops, Apple Jacks and Squishmallows cereals; General Mills' Trix and Lucky Charms; and Quakers' Captain Crunch Berries all currently contain synthetic colors.

The other side:

Some organic brands, such as Cascadian Farm and Nature’s Path, use fruit and vegetable juices to replace the use of synthetic colors in their cereals.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from Target and the Center for Science in the Public Interest.

Food and Drink