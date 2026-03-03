Target will stop selling cereals with synthetic colors: Did your favorite make the list?

article

The Brief Target will stop carrying cereals that contain synthetic cereals in their stores. The change is expected to be finalized by the end of May. Several major manufacturers are planning to reformulate their cereals.



The cereal aisle at Target is about to look very different!

What we know:

Target will take all cereals that contain certified synthetic colors off the shelves by the end of May, becoming one of the first national retailers to do so.

The change will also apply to all cereals sold online.

Executives say they have worked with national brands and owned brand partners to reformulate products, but did not release any specific cereals.

Which cereals contain synthetic colors?

Dig deeper:

Many popular children's cereals contain synthetic dyes, like Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, and Blue 1. However, several major manufacturers are planning to phase them out by 2026–27.

Kellogg's Froot Loops, Apple Jacks and Squishmallows cereals; General Mills' Trix and Lucky Charms; and Quakers' Captain Crunch Berries all currently contain synthetic colors.

The other side:

Some organic brands, such as Cascadian Farm and Nature’s Path, use fruit and vegetable juices to replace the use of synthetic colors in their cereals.