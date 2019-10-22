Prosecutors announce charges in 2 cold cases in Atlantic County

Two men have been charged in two separate unsolved homicides in Atlantic County, dating back to 1996 and 2010, prosecutors announced Tuesday. One suspect remains on the loose.

Police say Antojuan Huffin, 20, was robbed and shot at gunpoint in the middle of the day in May of 1996. The two allegedly involved were teens at the time.

During the course of the 23-year investigation, law enforcement identified suspects Lamarc Rex, 37, and TC.

TC, 40, was taken into custody on Friday, Oct. 18. Rex has not been located and his whereabouts are unknown. There is a juvenile arrest warrant for Wright for felony murder and murder, according to authorities.

In the second cold case, investigators say Lorin Wright,33, shot and killed Saleem Tolbert, 26. Detectives believe the two got into an argument before the shooting. Investigators say Wright was taken into custody on Friday, Oct. 4 for murder and weapons offenses.

For these families, it doesn't bring back their loved ones.

"Life has been turned upside, its been 9 years, no closure. We were completely in the dark," Shelia Harvey said.

If anyone has information with regards to Rex’s whereabouts, please call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or visit their website.



