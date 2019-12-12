Prosecutors: Connecticut mother traveled to Pennsylvania to have sex with 14-year-old boy

article

Prosecutors found a Connecticut mother of three guilty of traveling to Pennsylvania to have sex with a 14-year-old boy she met online.

Sarah Norton, 38, was charged with attempted enticement of a minor and traveling to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

Investigators say Norton met the child while gaming online and used cell phone communication to attempt to seduce the victim.

According to authorities, Norton traveled from Connecticut to Pennsylvania to meet the boy for sex at a hotel near the victim's home.

Prosecutors say Norton's plan was foiled after the boy's father became suspicious of the messages the victim had on his cell phone.