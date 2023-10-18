Protesters in Chicago condemn hospital attack in Gaza

Protesters gathered near the federal building Wednesday condemning an attack on a hospital in Gaza.

While Israel denies blame, groups still hold the country responsible.

The majority of the individuals who gathered Wednesday were in support of the people of Palestine, however, there were a few agitators who showed up as well.

There was a lot of chaos that erupted downtown in the evening. A massive group was seen chasing after a man who apparently showed up opposing the demonstration.

The man who was chased was allegedly heard saying, "It was our land first" and was quickly detained afterward.

Many Palestinians at the protest want fairness, accountability and balance on both sides.

The protest is expected to continue into Thursday night.

