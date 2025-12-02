Philadelphia Police Officer Andy Chan dies six years after devastating motorcycle crash
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is mourning the loss of veteran Highway Patrol Officer Andy Chan.
What we know:
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 announced Chan's death in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
"Andy died a hero, and we will always remember and honor his sacrifice," the union wrote.
What we don't know:
The union did not announce what caused Officer Chan's death.
The backstory:
Chan was in his 24th year on the force when he crashed his patrol motorcycle into a car that pulled out in front of him six years ago.
The crash left Chan with a traumatic brain injury and other life-changing injuries.
The crash was ruled by police as an accident.