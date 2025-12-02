Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia Police Officer Andy Chan dies six years after devastating motorcycle crash

By
Published  December 2, 2025
Philadelphia Police Department
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Former Philadelphia Highway Patrol Officer Andy Chan has died, FOP Lodge #5 announced on Tuesday.
    • Chan was involved in a motorcycle crash six years ago that left him paralyzed and in a coma.
    • The union did not say what caused Chan's death.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is mourning the loss of veteran Highway Patrol Officer Andy Chan. 

What we know:

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 announced Chan's death in a Facebook post on Tuesday. 

"Andy died a hero, and we will always remember and honor his sacrifice," the union wrote.

What we don't know:

The union did not announce what caused Officer Chan's death.

The backstory:

Chan was in his 24th year on the force when he crashed his patrol motorcycle into a car that pulled out in front of him six years ago.

The crash left Chan with a traumatic brain injury and other life-changing injuries.

The crash was ruled by police as an accident.

