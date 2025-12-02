Philadelphia Police Officer Andy Chan dies six years after devastating motorcycle crash

The Brief Former Philadelphia Highway Patrol Officer Andy Chan has died, FOP Lodge #5 announced on Tuesday. Chan was involved in a motorcycle crash six years ago that left him paralyzed and in a coma. The union did not say what caused Chan's death.



The Philadelphia Police Department is mourning the loss of veteran Highway Patrol Officer Andy Chan.

What we know:

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 announced Chan's death in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"Andy died a hero, and we will always remember and honor his sacrifice," the union wrote.

What we don't know:

The union did not announce what caused Officer Chan's death.

The backstory:

Chan was in his 24th year on the force when he crashed his patrol motorcycle into a car that pulled out in front of him six years ago.

The crash left Chan with a traumatic brain injury and other life-changing injuries.

The crash was ruled by police as an accident.