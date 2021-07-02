Man killed in quintuple shooting in West Oak Lane, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a quintuple shooting that left a man dead in West Oak Lane.
It happened on the 7700 block of Ogontz Avenue around 3 p.m. Friday.
According to police, the 30-year-old man was shot three times, including once in the face. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he died shortly before 6 p.m.
Four additional victims are listed in stable condition at the hospital.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
