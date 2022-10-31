Rain postpones Phillies-Astros World Series game 3

article

Overnight rainshowers in Philadelphia canceled game three of the World Series between the Phillies and Astros, the league announced Monday night.

Forecasters called for scattered to start around the scheduled 8 p.m. first pitch. Those storms figure to bring bouts of heavy rainfall and possible thunderstorms that will persist throughout the night into Tuesday morning.

Representatives from both teams met with forecasters two times Monday night, before Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the game was postponed an hour before first pitch.

Ranger Suarez was slated to start for the Phillies opposite of Astros right-hander Lance McCullers. Philadelphia stole game one in Houston in extras, then dropped the second game of the series 5-3.