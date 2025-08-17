Rapper Skrilla arrested during music video shoot in Kensington

article

The Brief Jemille Edwards, better known as the rapper "Skrilla," was arrested on Saturday night in Kensington. A Philadelphia Police officer was allegedly shot with gel pellets from a toy gun by Edwards, who fired at the officer. Edwards had been filming a music video at the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny Avenues.



What we know:

At approximately 11:05 p.m. on Aug. 16, a Philadelphia Police officer was allegedly shot with gel pellets from a toy gun by Edwards, who fired at the officer. He was struck three times in the face, neck and chest areas. The officer was not injured during the incident.

Edwards had been filming a music video at the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny Avenues. A large crowd had gathered to film the video, and officers were present to ensure the roadway remained clear and traffic was not obstructed.

Edwards was reportedly taken into custody without incident, and officers recovered the toy gun, which was loaded with multiple gel pellets.

Edwards has been charged with assault on police and related offenses.