Rare albino deer spotted swimming in Lake Poygan in Wisconsin

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Albino deer swimming in Lake Poygan (Credit: Andy Swinford via Storyful)

A deer duo, including a rare albino, swam across Lake Poygan in Winneconne, Wisconsin, on Friday, May 21. (Credit: Andy Swinford via Storyful)

WINNECONNE, Wis. - A deer duo, including a rare albino, swam across Lake Poygan in Winneconne, Wisconsin, on Friday, May 21.

Footage captured by Andy Swinford shows the two deer swimming across the lake. Swinford told Storyful both safely made it onto shore.

According to Protect the White Deer, the chances of a deer being born albino is estimated to be around 1 in 20,000.

