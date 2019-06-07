Recall: Claire's JoJo Siwa Makeup Set recalled for asbestos, FDA says

Claire's and Beauty Plus cosmetic products have been recalled after testing positive for asbestos, the Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday.

On May 29 and 30, Claire's Stores Inc. and Beauty Plus Global undertook voluntary recalls of their makeup products, which includes Claire's JoJo Siwa Makeup Set and Beauty Plus' Global Contour Effects Palette, the FDA said in a statement.

“Consumers who have these batches/Lots of Beauty Plus or Claire's products should stop using them,” the FDA said. “The FDA is advising consumers not to use any of the following products.

The recalled Claire's makeup set was named after JoJo Siwa, a YouTube celebrity who is known for wearing big bows. She appeared on two seasons of Dance Moms.

“Claire’s initiated this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution after testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration indicated the possible presence of trace amounts of asbestos fibers in the powder eyeshadow element of the product,” the company said on their website. “Claire’s continues to have confidence in the safety and composition of its products.”

The JoJo Siwa cosmetic kit was available for sale from July 2018 to May 2019 and has since been removed from stores, the company said, adding that the product could be returned for a full refund.

This was not the first time that Claire's makeup had trouble with asbestos.

In a previous FDA update on March 5, 2019, the FDA advised consumers not to use three of Claire's cosmetic products because they “may be contaminated with asbestos fibers.” Samples of Claire's Eye Shadows, Claire's Compact Powder and Claire's Contour Palette tested positive for tremolite asbestos, the FDA said.

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is often found near talc, which is an ingredient in many cosmetic products, according to the FDA. It is a known carcinogen and “its health risks are well-documented,” the administration said.

“During talc mining, if talc mining sites are not selected carefully and steps are taken to purify the talc ore sufficiently, the talc may be contaminated with asbestos,” the FDA said.