Recall issued for hot dog, hamburger buns sold at Walmart

A recall has been issued for multiple brands of hot dog and hamburger buns sold in stores across the country.

Flower Foods said the affected products could contain small pieces of hard plastic, which may cause a choking hazard. There have been no reports of injuries or illnesses connected with the recall.

The hot dog and hamburger buns were distributed under a wide variety of brand names to stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

The buns were sold at multiple retailers, including Publix, Winn-Dixie, Walmart, Sam's Club and 7-Eleven stores.

Flower Foods said people should not eat the buns. Anyone who bought the affected products should throw them away or return them to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions should contact Flower Foods at 1-866-245-8921 or visit their website.

A full list of recalled products can be found here.