Records show commercial burglaries skyrocketing since shutdown

Shuttered because of the coronavirus, several Center City stores have now become the targets of criminals.

Last week, the glass storefront of the famous Mitchell & Ness sporting goods store was busted in and high-end athletic wear was stolen. Just a block away, the DTLR sneaker store on Broad and Chestnut was also hit in the middle of the night and the state store was also the target of a break-in.

The quiet streets of quarantine apparently is making Center City ripe for burglars, According to police records, since the city has been shut down, commercial burglaries skyrocketed 71 percent in the past month and up over 20 percent from the beginning of the year.

Many shops are choosing to board up.

