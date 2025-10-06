SEPTA has issued an advisory warning Regional Rail passengers of possible trip cancellations, delays and crowded conditions throughout Monday's evening commute. These conditions are a result of the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) issuing an Emergency Order last week regarding Silverliner IV trains and apparent fire risks. Silverliner IV trains make up 225 of the 390 cars in SEPTA's Regional Rail system — roughly 58% of all cars.



The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has issued an advisory warning Regional Rail passengers of possible trip cancellations, delays and crowded conditions throughout Monday's evening commute.

These conditions are a result of the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) issuing an Emergency Order last week directing SEPTA to take immediate action and follow the recommendations laid out by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in its new report, as well as "mechanical issues."

"SEPTA crews are performing enhanced safety inspections and removing rail cars from service proactively for further examination as needed," the advisory states.

The backstory:

In the report, the board recommends that the transit authority suspend operations of its Silverliner IV fleet due to fire risks; an investigation also found that SEPTA's maintenance practices put passengers at risk.

In a system-wide alert issued last week, SEPTA said that the Silverliner IV trains are the ones currently being taken out of service. These cars entered service between 1974 and 1976, and according to the NTSB's report, they make up 225 of the 390 cars in SEPTA's Regional Rail system — roughly 58% of all cars.

"SEPTA anticipates that its continued compliance with the FRA order will result in additional service disruptions beyond today," the advisory issued Monday goes on. "SEPTA is exploring all options for mitigating trip cancellations and delays, and updates will be provided as new information is available."

What they're saying:

In a statement issued Monday, Pennsylvania State Rep. Ed Neilson, (D-Philadelphia), said he was "thankful" that the NTSB identified the risks associated with the Silverliner IV trains.

"This is the exact reason that House Democrats fought for a long-term, comprehensive funding plan for public transit across the commonwealth," he said.

These funding plans have yet to come to fruition, however, as the state Senate instead approved two transit bills that didn't include additional funding for SEPTA, Pittsburgh's Regional Transit or other mass transit systems in the state.



"I am working closely with SEPTA, House Democratic leadership and Governor Shapiro’s office to determine the next step in fixing this crisis, but if a long-term funding solution isn’t a part of the conversation, this will continue to happen to transit agencies across Pennsylvania," Neilson added.

"We anxiously are waiting for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to deliver and approve that sustainable, recurring source to fund operating and capital needs for public transit," Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said in a statement last week following the release of the NTSB's report.

For the latest updates and for alternate service options, go to the SEPTA app or click here. Travel alerts are also available on X @SEPTA.

SEPTA workers will be available at Center City Regional Rail stations on Monday to assist passengers, as well.