NTSB calls for SEPTA to take line of railcars out of service due to fire risks

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is recommending SEPTA remove a line of railcars from service due to fire risks, the organization announced Wednesday.

What we know:

The board is recommending SEPTA suspend operation of the Silverliner IV fleet. Their investigation found that the cars' outdated design poses an increased risk of electrical fires, and that SEPTA's maintenance practices put passengers at risk, saying that SEPTA kept defective railcars in service.

The NTSB says the issues can only be "fully addressed without an extensive fleet retrofit or replacement."

Sources with SEPTA tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that the department head of rail safety maintenance and the Senior Director of Regional Rail Maintenance have both been put on administrative leave.

The backstory:

The NTSB's investigation stems from five separate fires over the last year, including one in Delaware County on Feb. 6, when one of the cars caught fire shortly after leaving Crum Lynne Station in Ridley Park.

Investigators said their preliminary findings show the fire started when the car's propulsion system overheated.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: SEPTA train catches fire, passengers evacuated in Delaware County

Four other fires were reported between then and late September. Two of the fires actually involved the same railcar, and investigators found that the second fire was associated with the repairs made after the first fire.

By the numbers:

The Silverliner IV cars entered service between 1974 and 1976. According to the NTSB report, Silverliner IV railcars make up 225 of the 390 cars in SEPTA's regional rail system — roughly 58% of all cars.

What they're saying:

"Investigators said the recurrence of fires — despite SEPTA's attempted fixes — shows organizational lapses that block effective risk mitigation," the NTSB said in a press release Wednesday.

What's next:

The NTSB is recommending SEPTA take the cars out of service until it can figure out what's causing the fires and come up with a plan to stop them. After that, the board recommends SEPTA replace the cars as soon as possible.

SEPTA has 30 days to respond to the NTSB's recommendations, though SEPTA officials told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that they are not taking the cars out of service.

The NTSB's full report can be found here.