Rehoboth Beach seasonal officer fired for alleged racist social media post

Rehoboth Beach Police Department says one of its seasonal officers has been fired following an investigation into an alleged racist social media post.

The department did not share the contents of the former officer's post, but described his behavior as "unprofessional and discourteous." It was reportedly shared by others several times.

The officer, who was not named in a Sunday afternoon press release, was fired following an investigation that began on Saturday afternoon. The department was first alerted of the post by internal affairs officers.

Lieutenant Jamie Riddle ensured the public that racism "will not be tolerated" within the Rehoboth Beach community.

Riddle says he hopes the quick investigation and firing of the officer "demonstrates our mission to enhance public safety and by working with our diverse community to improve the quality of life."

