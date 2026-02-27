Drexel Hill ER nurse’s family loses home, cat in fire; community raises money

The Brief A fire destroyed the home of longtime Drexel Hill ER nurse Jeanne Schultz and her family on Monday, Feb. 24. The family lost their belongings and their cat, according to a GoFundMe page. More than $12,000 has been raised to support them as they recover.



A Drexel Hill ER nurse and her family are receiving community support after a fire tore through their home on Monday, Feb. 24, leaving them displaced and mourning the loss of their cat, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the family.

Community rallies after devastating house fire

The GoFundMe page says Jeanne Schultz, an ER nurse for more than 30 years, lost her home and belongings in the fire, and the family’s cat died.

The fundraiser has collected more than $12,000 to help the Schultz family while they are unable to return home.

The GoFundMe page describes Schultz as someone who has "dedicated countless hours to the Drexel Hill community," and urges neighbors to "come together as a community for a family in need."

The Schultz family is currently unable to return to their home, and supporters are asking for continued help as they recover from the fire.

How to help the Schultz family

The Schultz family has served Drexel Hill for decades, and the community is now stepping up to support them in their time of need.

The GoFundMe page is accepting donations to help the family with immediate needs and recovery costs.

Neighbors and friends are encouraged to share the fundraiser and offer support as the family begins to rebuild.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire and when the Schultz family will be able to return home have not been shared on the GoFundMe page.