Universal Institute Charter School in South Philly holds winter ball to celebrate student achievement

Universal Institute Charter School threw a winter-themed ball Friday night to honor students for their academic achievements, giving kids a chance to celebrate outside the classroom.

A night of music, dancing and recognition for students

What we know:

Students at Universal Institute Charter School were treated to a three-hour party with a live deejay and free food. The event was designed as a reward for their academic efforts, and students were encouraged to dress up for the occasion.

The celebration was open to students who earned enough dojo points, which are awarded for positive behavior and good work.

Staff joined in on the fun, cheering on students who showed off their dance moves and enjoyed the night together.

The event ended with the crowning of a queen and king, capping off an evening focused on recognizing students’ hard work and growth.

What they're saying:

"It is an awesome feeling to have them here today. We push our scholars so hard academically. This is an opportunity for us to show them how much we care about them and celebrate their growth academically just in a safe environment," said Taleka Waters, principal.

"Keep working hard. We expect the best from you. You give us the best and we are gonna give you our best," said Waters.

"I think it was a bonus because now you can see everybody out of uniform because we wear uniform and we can be comfortable in our own clothes," said 12-year-old Jayla Walker.

"We all had to get 100 dojo points. Dojo points are like a form of like performative good things we do. So, we get dojo points for every good thing we do. So, if we have a good day, every day we have to get about ten dojo points," said Jayla.

"I'm kind of used to it because I've been doing it since kindergarten. So, every year I perform in front of the school at some event," said 14-year-old Zabir Covington. "It is fun. We do a lot of fun activities here," said Covington.

"Everything turned out so well and it's so fun in there. Everybody's dancing. Everybody is having fun," said Jayla.

"This is something we should give to them every Friday. A safe place to come and be with their friends and the teachers that love them so that they can share these experiences," said Waters.

The school’s staff and students shared in the excitement, with many hoping for more events like this in the future.

Why you should care: The event highlights how schools can reward students for their achievements and foster a sense of community.

It also shows the value of creating safe, positive spaces for kids to celebrate their successes.

The ball offered students a break from their usual routines and a chance to build memories with classmates and teachers.