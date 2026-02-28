29-year-old motorcyclist killed in Friday crash on DuPont Highway in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, De. - A 29-year-old man died Friday afternoon after his motorcycle struck a vehicle stopped at an intersection in Wilmington, according to Delaware State Police.
What we know:
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday on northbound DuPont Highway (U.S. 13) near Millside Drive.
Police said a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound when it collided with the rear of a Lexus UX that was stopped behind another vehicle at the intersection.
The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old man from New Castle, was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
His identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
Investigation underway
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene.
DuPont Highway was closed for approximately three hours while investigators examined the crash site.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Master Corporal R. Kunicki at 302-365-8417. Tips can also be submitted through Delaware Crime Stoppers.
The investigation remains active.
The Source: This article was written using information provided by Delaware State Police.